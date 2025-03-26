Porsche boosts range of Taycan with larger battery

Base versions of Porsche’s electric Taycan have gained an increase in range courtesy of a larger battery.

Both Taycan and Taycan 4S cars now get a Performance Battery Plus setup, which increases the battery capacities of both cars from 89kWh to 105kW, adding around 50 miles of range as a result. It means that the range for the standard Taycan now stands at 421 miles.

The base Taycan has also been given a broader level of standard equipment, including 19-inch ‘S Aero’ wheels, while the interior of the car can now be finished in leather-free Peipta or Race Tex material for a more upmarket feel.

The Panamera has a better level of standard equipment

The updated car also benefits from adaptive cruise control as standard alongside lane change assist for a more relaxing motorway driving experience. More powerful GTS and Turbo models both get rear-axle steering as standard for the first time, too.

This revised Taycan model is available to order now, with prices starting at £88,200.

Porsche’s in-car system now has a quicker processing time

Porsche has also revised its Panamera executive model with additional equipment, adding adaptive cruise control, lane change assistant and an upgraded Bose sound system as standard for the first time. Further additions include soft-close doors and a heated steering wheel, with these features having been optional extras previously. Porsche says that these changes contribute to a saving of up to £6,000, depending on the model.

Prices for the revised Panamera start from £89,400 and it’s available to order now.

Porsche has also revised its Communications Management system in 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne models, implementing hardwear changes which make the technology more responsive and quicker than before. A new App Centre allows drivers quick access to a variety of both Porsche-made and third-party apps, too.