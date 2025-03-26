Nissan unveils first look at third-generation Leaf amid wider EV offensive

Nissan’s new third-generation Leaf has been revealed ahead of the first versions of the Sunderland-made EV rolling off the production line later this year.

The Leaf, which was first introduced back in 2010, will utilise Nissan’s CMF-EV platform, which also underpins the brand’s Ariya SUV and could help it to deliver a range of up to 329 miles from a single charge.

The Micra will use the same platform as Renault’s R5

The reveal of the new Leaf comes alongside the introduction of the latest electric Micra, which will launch later this year. It shares a platform with the latest Renault 5 – helping it to deliver a claimed range of 248 miles – and will be made at the Ampere ElectrCity plant in France.

Nissan has also confirmed that the next generation of Juke, which will also incorporate an electric version for the first time, will arrive in 2026.

Leon Dorssers, regional senior vice president, sales & marketing, Nissan, said: “The renewal of Nissan’s European line-up is the realisation of our bold plan to electrify our range in Europe. All the new models will share common Nissan DNA: striking design, technical innovation and intuitive technology – a combination of qualities which we are confident will attract new buyers to Nissan, as well as continuing to appeal to existing customers who already love how Nissan vehicles enrich their daily lives.”

The Sunderland plant will also be used to build upgraded versions of the Qashqai, in addition to the new Leaf.