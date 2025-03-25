MG takes the covers off its new MGS5 electric SUV

MG has revealed its latest electric SUV with the MGS5.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of two battery packs, a 49kWh or a larger 64kWh unit. The former’s electric range has not been revealed at this stage, however, the latter can return up to 298 miles on a single charge.

All models are compatible with DC rapid charging. The 49kWh can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 24 minutes at speeds of up to 120kW, while the larger 64kWh can go from a 10 to 80 percent top-up in 28 minutes at speeds of up to 139kW.

The MGS5’s exterior design features a split front grille, LED daytime running lights with a chequered flag pattern, which follows onto the rear tail lights and there are silver roof rails, too.

Inside, there is a 12.8-inch infotainment screen. (MG)

Inside, there is a 12.8-inch central infotainment screen and physical buttons for the climate control. In the back, the boot capacity is 453 litres or 1,441 litres with the rear seats folded down.

David Allison, head of product and marketing at MG Motors UK, said: “MGS5 is an advanced, enjoyable and refined EV. The rear-wheel-drive MGS5 EV features highly responsive and engaging driving characteristics, seamlessly combining sportiness and excellent range as well as rapid charging and a choice of two batteries. It is our most compelling and complete EV so far, performing strongly in every area.”

From launch, there will be three trim levels, however, MG has not revealed standard equipment at this stage.

Prices start at £28,495 and rise to £33,495, with order books opening as of next month. Expected deliveries will commence later this year.