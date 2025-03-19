Which cars will be rivalling the Renault 5 Turbo 3E?

Renault has recently taken the covers off the new R5 Turbo 3E.

The French manufacturer is marketing it as a ‘mini-supercar’ with 547bhp, rear-wheel-drive and a bespoke three-door body style.

It will be limited to just 1,980 examples, and features sport bucket seats and a 70kWh battery pack.

But, the Turbo 3E is a vehicle in a niche market, so what cars are out there that are directly competing against it?

We’ve compiled a list of the cars competing with this very exciting electric hot hatchback.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N



The Ioniq 5 N is a game-changer when it comes to EVs. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E’s biggest competitors.

Not only is it an electric vehicle, but it’s one of the most exciting cars that runs on battery power, too.

Under the bonnet, there is an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that give the car a total of 607bhp. However, there is a boost button located on the steering wheel, which allows for power to increase to 641bhp for 10 seconds when launching the car from a stand still.

The N looks good, comes with lots of standard equipment and is massive inside with acres of head and legroom for rear occupants.

To drive, the car is like nothing else on the road with its precise and direct steering, agile feeling chassis and it corners flat with tons of grip, giving the driver plenty of confidence when driven hard.

Lotus Emira



The Emira looks and drives like a mini-supercar. (Lotus)

The Emira is Lotus’ smallest model, but from some angles it could be mistaken for a supercar.

Its exterior design is striking with a low nose and flared wheel arches, making it stand out on the road.

Under the bonnet, there is a variety of different powertrains including a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine or a beefier 3.5-litre supercharged V6 that develops 405bhp and 430Nm of torque.

In terms of acceleration, the V6 model can do 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds and the car will go onto a top speed of 180mph.

Caterham Project V



The Project V is all about lightness. (Caterham)

Caterham has a history of building some of the finest track day cars on the market, but its latest creation has taken a different turn.

The Project V is an electric sports car that comes with a 55kWh battery pack and electric motor to produce 268bhp.

Caterham claims that the vehicle can travel up to 268 miles on a single charge and that it is compatible with 150kW DC rapid charging, taking the car from a 20 to 80 per cent top up in 15 minutes.

Also, the Project V is very light for an EV with its body made from carbon fibre and aluminium, weighing in at just 1,190kg.

The Project V will go on sale towards the end of 2025.

MG4 XPower



The MG4 XPower is an electric hot hatch. (MG)

An electric hot hatchback that looks discreet is the MG4 XPower.

Under the bonnet, there is a 64kWh battery pack and electric motor that generates 429bhp and 600Nm of torque. That means it can dispatch 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and go onto a top speed of 124mph.

Its exterior appearance doesn’t differentiate itself too far from the standard MG4 with only the larger alloy wheels, the painted orange brake callipers and double rear spoiler giving it its unique identity.

Out on the road, the XPower is fast but it isn’t the best car to drive with its vague and heavy steering and chassis that feels unpolished around the corners.

However, the car does represent great value for money with the range kicking off at £36,495.

Audi RS3



The RS3 is an all-wheel-drive 394bhp hot hatch. (Audi)

The Audi RS3 is more of a hyper hatch rather than a hot hatchback, and that’s because of its impressive performance.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine that produces 394bhp and 480Nm of torque.

The car comes with the firm’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system too, enabling for the best traction in all weather conditions.

Also, the car does a good job of being a practical family car with five-doors as standard, lots of rear seat space and a decent array of up front storage areas.

Out on the road, the RS3 is supercar-fast with lots of grip, it’s extremely fast and is very refined with lots of sound deadening, drowning out wind and road noise from entering the cabin.

However, with prices starting at £59,540, the RS3 isn’t a cheap car, but if you want a hatchback that is fast, discreet and practical, then look no further.