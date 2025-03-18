Isuzu D-Max AT35 receives new ‘Basecamp’ variant

Isuzu has revealed that the D-Max AT35 pickup truck has received a camping makeover called the ‘Basecamp’.

The pickup will be built under the Icelandic specialist company, Arctic Trucks, who are responsible for beefing up the standard D-Max’s mechanical and exterior features.

The exterior features 35-inch tyres and raised suspension. (Isuzu)

On the outside, the truck features 35-inch tyres, raised suspension, a rooftop tent, a rooftop light bar, side steps and a matt black front grille.

Inside includes an electric coolbox, a kitchen and a shower room featuring a power shower.

It features a shower room with a power shower. (Isuzu)

George Wallis, head of marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “The new Basecamp is a peak adventure vehicle, designed to let you explore without boundaries. It’s the perfect terrain-mate for those who want to take the road less travelled and really gear up for the wild. With the new Basecamp, customers can turn their Isuzu D-Max AT35 into a fully equipped home away from home, ready for unforgettable experiences. It’s anything but base-ic.”

Under the bonnet, you’ll find the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine in the standard D-Max. In terms of power, it produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, while acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 12.8 seconds and the truck will go onto a top speed of 112mph.

The Basecamp is available for customers to customise through selected Isuzu dealerships that offer the D-Max Arctic Trucks treatment. Prices are yet to be revealed at this stage.