Denza to make its UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

BYD’s premium sub-brand, Denza, will make its first UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

BYD is one of the world’s fastest-growing Chinese car manufacturers, and is now expanding even further with its premium ‘Denza’ model line-up.

It will showcase the Z9GT, which is a sleek estate – also known as a ‘shooting brake’ – which will rival the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Much like many BYD cars, the Z9GT will be available with a choice of electric and plug-in hybrid power.

The D9 is a luxurious MPV. (Denza)

Next is the electric D9 MPV, which is a rival to cars like the Lexus LM and one which focuses on comfort. It features powered sliding doors and Denza claims that the 103kWh battery pack can manage up to 373 miles on a single charge. Plus, it can be topped up from a DC rapid plug at speeds of 166kW, allowing for 93 miles of range to be added in just 10 minutes.

Finally, there is the B5, which is a premium SUV that will rival cars such as the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser. Further details on this model will be revealed later down the line.

The B5 will rival the Land Rover Defender. (Denza)

Executive vice president of BYD, Stella Li, said: “We’re thrilled to be introducing Denza to UK customers, especially at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed. This is a brand that has always had its roots in European design in particular, and we’re confident that British car enthusiasts will find inspiration in how Denza blends that influence with our sophisticated technologies, the finest craftsmanship and, for the first time in this segment, a true focus of efficient, sustainable-new energy powertrains.”

All three cars will be on display at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 10 to July 13.