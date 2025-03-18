Gordon Murray Automotive to be the forefront at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

Gordon Murray Automotive has announced that it will be the centre stage at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

It comes as the company’s founder, Gordon Murray, celebrates a 60-year career of design and engineering.

He is the man responsible for creating some of the world’s most iconic supercars and race cars such as the McLaren F1.

A selection of some of his creations will be on display at the event including the GMA T.50 supercar and several championship-winning Formula One race cars.

Designer, Gordon Murray, in front of some of his championship-winning creations. (Gordon Murray Automotive)

Murray said: “For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars.

“The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all what we do.”

Gordon Murray Automotive will also showcase new T.33 and T.33 Spider supercars at the event, with further details of those cars to be announced.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place commencing July 10 to July 13, with tickets on sale now.