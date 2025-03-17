UK Drive: Audi’s S5 Avant combines performance and practicality

What is it?

The S5 has a classic estate silhouette

Audi has always had a reputation for creating capable, usable and rather understated performance estate cars. Look back through its history and you’ll see the years peppered with ‘wagons’ which offer sports car-like acceleration figures but enough boot space for the dog to come along for the ride as well. This car – the new S5 – is the latest in this very illustrious line.

Audi might be putting a big focus on electrification, but the new S5 shuns operating on just battery power in favour of a petrol with a sprinkling of hybrid technology. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

Silver accents highlight the rear of the car

Audi has been dancing about with its naming structure for the past year or so. Initially, the German firm was planning to use ‘even’ numbers for electric vehicles and ‘odds’ – like this S5 – for its combustion-engined model. It’s why, despite the badge, this S5 isn’t a direct replacement for the old A5, but instead a new version of the old S4. Keeping up?

However, the German manufacturer has recently backtracked on this decision, stating that “the previous distinction between different drivetrain technologies according to even and odd model numbers no longer applies.” So from now on, it’ll be business as usual – just as it always was.

What’s under the bonnet?

The V6 engine is smooth and powerful

The previous S4 had played the Hokey-Cokey with its powertrains, switching between petrol and diesel power through a number of generations. This new S5, however, sticks with petrol in the form of a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 unit. It’s got some mild-hybrid assistance, mind you, so it can drive at very slow speeds on electric-only power before the engine chimes in.

Collectively, you get 362bhp and 550Nm of torque, driven via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Performance is adequately brisk; zero to 60mph takes just 4.3 seconds and you’ll crack on to a limited top speed of 155mph. Economy isn’t as bad as you’d think, either, with Audi claiming up to 35.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 179g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The S5 rides well despite large alloys

Audi’s ‘S’ models have always delivered the kind of assured performance that can be used on a daily basis and it’s good news with the S5 – everything is present and correct. Drive it like a ‘usual’ estate car and it’s more than happy to play the day-to-day role; the suspension manages to deal with the worst of the road imperfections and the throttle is easy enough to manage. Visibility is decent, too, and you’ve got several cameras and sensors to help out should things get tighter.

The V6 engine delivers smooth onward progress, too, while the quattro all-wheel-drive system means that there’s plenty of grip even when driving in poor conditions. It’d be nice if the S5 had a slightly more characterful exhaust note – it’s a little muted and generic-sounding – but this does tie in quite well with this estate car’s understated nature.

How does it look?

The new Audi logo is fitted to the front

The classic estate car silhouette is one which has been a common sight on our roads for years and the S5 Avant feels like a pleasant continuation of this. Of course, being a modern Audi means that it’s still got plenty of ‘look-at-me’ design touches such as the large front grille and ultra-sleek headlights, but it’s all brought together well.

Our test car also came in a wonderfully old-school ‘Grenadine Red’ shade which gave the S5 a classic appearance. The 20-inch wheels fitted also filled the wheels nicely, while the variety of chrome and silver elements helped to boost that

What’s it like inside?

The interior is well made and packed with tech

There are plenty of elements to enjoy in the S5. It’s a well-specified cabin and one which looks and feels special but, most importantly, everything is pleasantly solid. All of the major controls have a satisfying click to them and while the massive central screen is where you access most features, you’ve still got a dedicated ‘bar’ for heating and ventilation functions, so they’re easy to adjust when you’re on the move.

Rear seat space isn’t bad, either, while the 448-litre boot is square and easy to access. However, that’s less than the 500 litres you’ll find available in BMW 3 Series Touring.

What’s the spec like?

The main screen incorporates a lot of functions

At present, you can only order the S5 Avant in launch Edition 1 specification, which brings a whole host of features and a £71,355 price tag. You do get a lot of equipment for the money, mind you, such as a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency that can be changed at the touch of a button, as well as a full 10.9-inch infotainment display and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The stereo, in particular, is of a high quality.

There are only a few optional extras you can add at present, such as upgraded paints – the aforementioned Grenadine Red is £725 extra – but the standard equipment is good enough to leave you without the need to go digging for more.

Verdict

As all-rounders go, the Audi S5 Avant is right up there. It’s well equipped, spacious enough for most eventualities and has the kind of performance that could spruce up the average drive. However, it’ll still be economical enough to drive day-to-day.

This Edition 1 version is expensive but, as more lower-cost specifications are added, the S5’s appeal is only likely to grow further.