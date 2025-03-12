Volkswagen Grand California receives updates for 2025

Volkswagen has announced that the Grand California motorhome has received a series of updates for 2025.

Most of the changes have been made to the interior, with every van now featuring a 10-inch infotainment screen, which can be upgraded to a 12.9-inch system for an additional cost.

In the back, the Grand California features a five-inch portrait touchscreen, which can control various camping functions such as the ambient lighting and heating.

All versions now come equipped with the ‘California App’, which allows the driver to connect up their van, enabling access to camping-specific settings such as water levels, battery charge and a vehicle status function via a smartphone.

There are two models, the 600 and 680. Both feature the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. However, the latter model can be specified in front- or the firm’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive system.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a heated steering wheel.

Also, the Grand California comes with Volkswagen’s five-plus promise warranty as standard, covering five years’ of Roadside assistance, five services and the first two MOTs.

Prices start at £84,046 for the Grand California 600 and rise to £86,800 for the 680 variant. Both models are available to order now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.