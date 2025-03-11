These are the best mild-hybrid cars on sale

A mild-hybrid vehicle uses an internal-combustion engine mated to a small 48-volt electric motor to help lower emissions and boost claimed fuel economy.

The benefits are for driving around town as it allows the car to coast up to junctions using just electric power.

There are many new cars on the market that come with this fuel-saving technology, but which ones are the best?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best mild-hybrid cars on sale today.

Suzuki Swift



The Swift is great fun to drive. (Suzuki)

The latest Suzuki Swift is one of the best superminis on the market.

It features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance which gives the car a claimed 64mpg.

To drive, the Swift handles well, has limited body roll and feels like a little go-kart, making it an engaging car out on the road.

There are just two trim levels, with entry ‘Motion’ models coming with all the toys you could ever need including adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start and LED headlights.

Also, prices start at £19,199, making the Swift one of the cheapest superminis on sale.

Mazda3



The Mazda3 is a solid and sensible choice. (Mazda)

The current Mazda3 has been around since 2019, but that doesn’t mean it’s past its best.

There is a new 2.5-litre petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid technology allowing the car to reach a claimed 47.1mpg.

Out on the road, the Mazda3 is an impressive car to drive with direct steering and a slick manual gearbox which makes it feel reminiscent of the firm’s MX-5 sports car – allowing the car to be one of the best in its class for driveability.

Hyundai Tucson



The Tucson is one of Britain’s best-selling cars. (Hyundai)

One of Britain’s most popular cars is the Hyundai Tucson and it’s easy to see why.

Under the bonnet, it’s available with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that features mild-hybrid technology allowing the car to do a claimed 40.9mpg.

The Tucson is good to drive, comes with lots of standard equipment and is very practical, boasting a 620 litre or 1,799 litre boot space with the rear seats folded down.

Also, all Tucsons come with Hyundai’s five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, giving buyers complete peace of mind.

Ford Puma



The Puma is based on the discontinued Fiesta. (Ford)

Ford’s smallest model, the Puma, can also be bought with a mild-hybrid engine.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines come with 48-volt technology which allows the car to achieve a claimed 52.3mpg.

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the underpinnings from the recently discontinued Fiesta supermini.

The Puma is great fun to drive, with very little body lean around the corners for a crossover. The engines are more than powerful enough for everyday driving and it comes with a decent array of interior storage, too.

Kia Sportage



The Sportage one of Kia’s most successful models ever. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage shares a lot of its running gear with the Hyundai Tucson.

The Sportage is one of Britain’s best-selling cars right now and that’s because it’s practical, well made and has lots of standard equipment.

There is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance which gives the car plenty of grunt and can do a claimed 43.5mpg.

While out on the road, the car is refined, smoothed and comfortable – ideal for families.

All Sportages come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Cupra Formentor

The Formentor is a stylish and practical SUV. (Cupra)

If you want something that is a little bit more sporty, then the Cupra Formentor could be the ideal choice.

It comes with a raised SUV body style, allowing for a higher driving position and greater visibility.

Under the bonnet, the Formentor can be specified with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that utilises 48V mild-hybrid technology.

That means the car can achieve a combined 46.3mpg while offering a refined and performance-focused driving experience.

Audi Q5



The Q5 comes as standard with mild-hybrid plus technology. (Audi)

The latest Audi Q5 benefits from the firm’s new mild-hybrid plus technology.

It allows the car to coast around town purely on electric power, with the internal-combustion engine engaging when the accelerator pedal is pressed.

To drive, the Q5 is smooth, comfortable and mild-hybrid plus is available on both diesel and petrol derivatives.

The Q5 comes with a plush interior, benefiting from recycled materials as well as mid-level cars and above boasting a sliding rear seat, allowing for more legroom or boot space.

In terms of running costs, the petrol can do a claimed 40.4mpg, while the diesel can manage a claimed 47.1mpg.