Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo now starts from £35,960

Volkswagen has announced that the ID.Buzz Cargo electric van has received a price cut of over £2,000.

That’s due to a new entry-level model called the Commerce, which is priced from £35,960 (excluding VAT), compared to £38,125 previously.

It now features a smaller 59kWh battery pack and electric motor that generates 167bhp.

The entry-level ID.Buzz Cargo now comes with a smaller 59kWh battery pack. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen claims it can take the van 200 miles between trips to the plug and can be charged from a DC rapid charger at speeds of up to 165kW – taking the vehicle from a five to 80 per cent top up in less than 30 minutes.

Standard equipment consists of LED headlights, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors and one-zone climate control. Other features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The van has a payload of up to 692kg and a towing weight of up to 1,000kg – making it more capable than some of its rivals such as the Citroen E-Berlingo that have a maximum towing capacity of 750kg.

The Commerce will sit at the bottom of the ID.Buzz Cargo range alongside the more expensive 4Motion all-wheel-drive versions in the van’s range.

Order books are open now with first customer deliveries expected to arrive in late spring.