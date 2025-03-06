Thousands respond to proposals to cut single-carriageway speed limit to 50mph

A consultation into whether speed limits for most drivers should be cut in Scotland has attracted almost 20,000 views.

Transport Scotland confirmed more than 19,000 responses were received by the time the consultation closed on Wednesday, making it the largest response to any consultation by the organisation.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said it is “clear that these proposals are of great importance to the public”, given the number of responses.

The National Speed Management Review is considering whether the national speed limit on single carriageway roads should be cut from 60mph to 50mph for cars.

It is also considering increasing the speed limit for HGVs weighing 7.5 tonnes and over from 40pmh to 50mph on single carriageways, and from 50mph to 60mph on dual-carriageways.

It comes after evidence suggested the changes could significantly cut the number of collisions where someone is injured while also maintaining journey times.

All responses submitted as part of the consultation will be “carefully” assessed by Transport Scotland, Ms Hyslop said.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to engage with this consultation,” the minister said. “With over 19,000 responses – the largest ever consultation response Transport Scotland has received – it is clear that these proposals are of great importance to the public and stakeholders.

“Over the coming months, Transport Scotland will carefully assess all feedback before the findings and next steps are published later this year.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop stressed road safety is an ‘absolute priority’ for the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I want to be clear that road safety remains an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and we are fully committed to working towards our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

“The National Speed Management Review is part of our record £36 million investment in road safety this financial year.

“Evidence indicates that these proposed speed limit changes could play a significant role in preventing road deaths and serious injuries whilst maintaining journey times and improving journey time reliability.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that one death on our roads is one too many. These proposals represent a vital step towards making Scotland roads safer.”