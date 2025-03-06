Dacia’s new Bigster arrives in UK priced at £24,995

Dacia has announced that its new Bigster is now available to order in the UK.

The firm’s largest model is accompanied by a choice of three powertrains. The first is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that comes with 48V mild-hybrid technology which helps to boost its efficiency and lower emissions.

There is also a regular hybrid, featuring a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol mated to an electric motor. Finally, there is the option of a four-wheel-drive variant that features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, too.

There are three trim levels on offer, too, with the entry Expression coming with 17-inch alloy wheels and a multimedia infotainment screen. The mid-level Journey adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate and bespoke upholstery trim. The flagship Extreme features a panoramic glass sunroof, roof bars, a heated steering wheel and heated seats.

There are three trim levels available. (Dacia)

Some of the Bigster’s exterior panels use recycled materials that Dacia calls ‘Starkle’. It’s made from polypropylene and is featured on the bumpers, lower body and wheel arch protectors and is designed to lower the carbon footprint through the car’s manufacturing process.

The taller roofline should help with interior space for occupants while the Bigster’s boot capacity stands at 667 litres or 1,977 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Prices start at £24,995 for the Expression model and rise to £29,495 for the top-of-the-line Extreme hybrid. First customer deliveries are expected to commence in the spring.