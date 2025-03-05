Sir Elton John’s Aston Martin DB7 set to go under the hammer next month
The car features a five-speed manual gearbox and has covered just 14,500 miles.
An Aston Martin DB7 once owned by the singer Sir Elton John is set to go up for auction next month.
The car in question is a 1995 example, which features a five-speed manual gearbox and is finished off in a classic British Racing Green paintwork
The car has covered just 14,500 miles from new and has had two further private owners since the famous singer, according to auction house H&H Classics.
It comes with features such as heated front seats, cruise control, an Aston Martin stainless steel exhaust system, and a large Alpine stereo with an amplifier.
John Markey, specialist at H&H Classics, said: “Sir Elton John clearly has a very good taste in cars as the DB7 is regarded as a modern masterpiece. This desirable five-speed manual transmission example is low mileage and finished in the eye-catching British Racing Green paintwork, so we expect there to be a lot of interest from fans of Sir Elton John and car lovers alike.”
He added: “As well as looking amazing, the DB7 boasts top performance figures and could easily reach over 160mph. This is a cossested example, which means that after 20 years it is still standing and would be a great addition for enthusiasts wanting to own a car with celebrity appeal.”
In terms of history, the car comes with the original warranty card – featuring Sir Elton John’s name on it – and a copy of its original V5 logbook document to show proof of his ownership.
The auction of the car will commence on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Cambridgeshire. Prices are expected to fetch between £23,000 and £27,000.