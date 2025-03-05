Maserati is ‘driven from what the consumers are saying’, says boss

Maserati wants to focus on its future product portfolio through what its customers say and desire.

That’s according to the brand’s new North European boss, Mariangela Del Vecchio, who expressed her thoughts about what the brand wants to achieve for its new electric models.

She believes that the brand needs to have a combination of internal-combustion engined vehicles and EVs as the company focuses on a more sustainable future.

The electric ‘Folgore’ range is available on the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio models. (Maserati)

Maserati’s electric range of vehicles are badged ‘Folgore’, with nearly every model in the firm’s line-up now coming with a battery-powered option.

Speaking about the brand’s electric portfolio, Del Vecchio – who was appointed Maserati’s North European boss in November 2024 – told the PA News Agency: “We are more driven about what the consumers are saying and we’ve tried to meet the customers’ desires because we are Maserati. We are a desirable and iconic brand that combines both the past and the future through ICE vehicles and electromobility.”

She added: “The EVs in our range will help the brand to increase the share of electric vehicles in the market, and this will be the first full year in which we will have a full range of electric vehicles. Our cars are from specific segments with specific customers, so it’s not about big volumes of sales, it’s more to meet the customers wishes.”

Maserati’s ‘Folgore’ electric range is available on its Grecale SUV, GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible.

All models are on sale now with prices starting at £109,905 for the Grecale and rising to £185,610 for the GranCabrio.