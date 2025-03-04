UK Drive: Can electric power boost the Maserati GranTurismo’s appeal?

What is it?

(Maserati)

Maserati is a brand that has made some of the best-looking sports coupes in the world.

Its GranTurismo has been around for nearly two decades, and in that time, it has matured nicely. But, now, the Italian firm is focusing towards sustainability and has introduced a new electric lineup of cars under the ‘Folgore’ name.

Maserati’s striking GranTurismo is the first of the brand’s cars to get the battery-powered treatment and we’ve been behind the wheel.

What’s new?

(Maserati)

The car features a new exterior and interior design with some additional tweaks to make it stand out.

Its cabin has been updated with new technology, and the materials used throughout have been improved, giving the interior a more expensive feeling than before.

The car benefits from 800V technology, to help improve the car’s efficiency and it should help reduce charging times.

And, there is a choice of a four-seater convertible called ‘GranCabrio’ – which can also be chosen with electric power, too. Maserati claims that it is ‘the world’s only proper four-seater cabriolet on sale’.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Maserati)

Under the bonnet, there is a 92.5kWh battery pack and dual electric motors.

It generates a total of 751bhp and a massive 1,350Nm of torque. This allows the car to get from 0-60mph in just 2.7 seconds and it will run onto a top speed of 202mph.

Maserati claims that the car can travel up to 280 miles on a single charge and that 270kW DC rapid charging is compatible. And, thanks to its 800V technology, 62 miles of range can be added in just five minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

Out on the road, the GranTurismo Folgore is a car with a mixed personality.

On a twisty road, the handling is quick and responsive, and the power from its dual electric motors means its acceleration is blisteringly quick. The standard all-wheel-drive system improves traction, with the car sticking to the road very well.

Visibility all round is good, with a large rear window and thin front A-pillars, making manoeuvring easy.

There is a selection of different drive modes, which adjust the throttle response and the air suspension. However, no matter which mode you’re in, the ride is incredibly firm, and the car’s extra weight makes it feel rather heavy to drive – spoiling its otherwise sharp driving characteristics.

How does it look?

(Maserati)

The Folgore model looks almost identical to its petrol derivative, which isn’t a bad thing.

At the front, the low and long nose is synonymous with the GranTurismo’s design.

The side profile features ‘Folgore’ badges and three side vents located on the front wings, plus hidden electric door handles help keep the car’s design looking flush.

At the back, it retains the rear diffuser and wraparound tail lights – the same as the combustion variant. The only criticism is the position of the charging flap, which is located on the rear bumper, ruining the clean lines of the car.

What’s it like inside?

(Maserati)

The interior of the car has a typical four-seater coupe layout. The rear seats are rather small but more than capable of carrying adults for very short journeys.

Up front, you sit very low and there are a variety of different storage features. The cabin materials feel of high quality with our test car featuring a nice combination of blue and cream leather. Plus, the centre of the dashboard includes an analogue clock with a digital background, making the cabin feel more luxurious. It’s just a shame that a lot of the cubby holes are shallow, making them redundant for keeping larger items in.

Ergonomically, the interior needs work with the large regenerative braking paddle shifters on the steering wheel getting in the way of the indicators and wiper controls. And, the double screens for the infotainment system and climate control are complicated and fiddly to use on the move.

Also, its boot capacity is an issue too, offering just 270 litres compared to 310 litres on the petrol model.

What’s the spec like?

(Maserati)

The standard GranTurismo is not a cheap car, and this Folgore model is even pricier.

Our test car stands at £195,370, with optional extras totaling over £15,000 which makes the Folgore an expensive proposition.

Standard equipment includes an all-wheel-drive system, air suspension, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

However, there are a lot of different options, with rear privacy glass and a heated steering wheel all being costly extras. If you got a little mad with the options, it isn’t hard to seriously ramp up the price of this Maserati.

Verdict

Maserati is focusing on producing more EVs in the future, and its first electric offering isn’t a bad attempt.

The GranTurismo Folgore looks good, comes with a plush interior, is practical and has supercar levels of performance.

However, its incredibly high price tag means that the Folgore model doesn’t represent great value for money, and for that reason, it can’t be a worthy contender in the performance electric car market.