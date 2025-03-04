The best car-friendly places to visit in 2025

As the weather begins to warm and the changing of the clocks brings the promise of longer, brighter days, many UK motorists will dream of getting behind the wheel and taking on a four-wheeled adventure through the country.

If you need to make a stopover mid-way through a journey, there are many great options out there – but which should you choose? Here, we’ve got some of the best places to check out today.

Strawberry Fields Farm Shop, Lifton

Strawberry Fields has a large cafe to check out

Lying close to the A30 main route through Devon and Cornwall, Strawberry Fields is a great place to stop and take a break. Centred around a large and well-stocked farm shop, Strawberry Fields sells produce from a variety of local suppliers and has a ready stock of fresh pasties, cakes and rolls.

There are also a number of electric charging points situated in the main car park, so if you need to top-up your EV on the way, then you’re in luck at Strawberry Fields.

The Motorist, Sherburn-in-Elmet, West Yorkshire

The Motorist runs events throughout the year (Credit: The Motorist)

If you’re heading up north, then make sure you have The Motorist factored into your journey. It’s a great spot for eagle-eyed car lovers and, thanks to a host of events and meet-ups dotted throughout the year, it’s likely that you’ll come across some interesting or rare metal whenever you stop by.

The Motorist also has a large central cafe and restaurant, so you’re able to chow down while looking at the cars rolling by.

Baffle Haus, Goytre, nr Pontypool

Baffle Haus offers coffee, food and all types of events (Credit: Baffle Haus)

Baffle Haus is primarily focused on motorcycles, but that doesn’t stop it from being a great place to stop if you’re driving, too. Nestled in the heart of south Wales, Baffle Haus combines top-notch food with a friendly, welcoming feel to create a spot that you’ll want to stay at for longer.

If you’re driving further west, then it could be worth checking out this site’s sister facility – the ‘Old Post’ – which is located in Bonvilston, not far from Cowbridge.

The British Motor Museum, Warwick

(The British Motor Museum/PA)

If you fancy a spot of history while you stop during your journey, then try the British Motor Museum. It’s handily located near the M40 – making it a great option for those travelling north or south – and is jam-packed with interesting exhibits for family members of all ages.

There’s a cafe on site for fuelling up, too, and you’ll find loads of events and exhibitions mapped out for the whole of the 2025 season.

Caffeine and Machine, Ettington nr Stratford-upon-Avon

Caffeine and Machine is one of the most popular motoring-related locations in the UK

Caffeine and Machine was one of the first of a new wave of car-focused meet-up spots. Today, the Ettington-based site is enormously popular, with big-hitter events running throughout the summer.

While mid-week stopovers shouldn’t require much planning, you may need to book tickets on weekends or during busier periods, so make sure you check beforehand.

Goodwood, nr Chichester, West Sussex

(Goodwood)

Goodwood is the home to some of the biggest motoring-related events that each year has to hold. Highlights including the Festival of Speed and the Revival draw thousands of people to the West Sussex site, attracting the very latest and greatest vehicles, which take to both the famous hillclimb and the motorsport circuit.

But even if there isn’t an event on, Goodwood is still a great place to stop by. At the Aerodrome cafe, you can have a slice of cake while watching the Spitfires fly from the nearby airfield, or you may spot a classic race car as it burbles in the pits across the way.

Fife Arms, Braemar

The Fife Arms has a classic countryside feeling to it (Porsche)

The Fife Arms is the kind of place where you can stop over to take away some of the aches and strains that come with travel. Located in the highlands of Aberdeenshire, it’s a great place for a quiet stopover during a full driving adventure.

With some of the UK’s most awe-inspiring scenery on its doorstep, the Fife Arms is a great place to choose if you’re exploring the Scottish Highlands or when heading across to the west coast through the countryside.