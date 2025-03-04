Supercar dealer becomes first person to sell vehicles through Harrods department store

A supercar dealer has become the first to sell vehicles through the famous department store Harrods in London.

Tom Hartley has been buying and selling some of the world’s most expensive luxury and performance cars for over four decades.

It’s part of a one-month deal, with a McLaren P1, Ferrari 599 GTO and Pagani Huayra on display in the store – totalling over £4 million worth of stock.

The display will include a live video link, which allows shoppers to browse and buy the 70 vehicles which form the current range of available vehicles at Hartley’s luxury showroom located on the Hartley Estate in Derbyshire.

The deal between Tom Hartley (left) and Harrods is set to last until the end of April this year. (Tom Hartley)

Hartley told Car Dealer: “It’s never happened before. Harrods have never sold any cars in the store. I’m the first person they reached out to – and they did reach out to me – I didn’t go looking for them. I was overwhelmed by the honour of being invited to make history. It’s a first for Harrods, which is the most luxurious department store in the world, no doubt about that.”

He added: “They’ve got me in the front window which is fantastic and testament to the Tom Hartley brand. We’ve got three cars in the store but there will be a TV link back to the Hartley Estate so we can see from the screen there, where we have around 70 cars in stock.”

The deal between Tom Hartley and Harrods is scheduled to last until the end of April. However, Hartley has said that he is keen for the arrangement to continue ‘forever and a day’.