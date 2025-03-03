MG confirms new electric SUV on the way

MG has announced that it will launch a new electric SUV later this year called the MGS5.

The new SUV will share the same platform as the smaller MG4 electric hatchback in the firm’s range.

The image released shows the car features an LED single rear light bar at the back – similar to the larger MG HS SUV. Further images of the exterior are yet to be revealed.

The car will sit on the same platform as the firm’s MG4 hatchback. (MG)

Interior images haven’t been released at this stage, but MG says the new MGS5 will feature ‘advanced and premium features unique to this model’.

David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, said: “The MGS5 EV has all the credentials to impress, a generously equipped and spacious SUV but with the all-electric performance that MG customers enjoy so much. In terms of cabin ambience and technology this model will offer a new and greatly enhanced MG experience.”

No information regarding the car’s powertrains have been released, however it could use the same 51kWh, 64kWh and 77kWh battery packs as the MG4.

Further details of the car regarding prices, specifications, powertrains and images of its exterior and interior will be released in the next few weeks.