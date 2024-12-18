GWM Haval Jolion will be one of the cheapest new SUVs on the market

GWM has revealed prices and specifications for its new hybrid SUV, the Haval Jolion.

GWM is one of the largest Chinese vehicle manufacturers and owns companies such as Ora and Haval.

It is only available in one powertrain. (GWM)

The Haval Jolion will come with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to give a combined power output of 186bhp. GWM claims that this SUV can travel up to 620 miles on a single tank full of fuel.

On the outside, the car features a rather bold chrome and slated radiator grille, front LED headlights and what the firm refers to as its ‘single eyebrow’ LED rear tail lights.

There will be three trim levels to choose from including Premium, Lux and Ultra as well as four exterior colour choices.

There will be three trim levels including Premium, Lux and Ultra. (GWM)

Its interior features technology such as a seven-inch digital instrument display, a multimedia touch screen of up to 12.3 inches on higher specced versions, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as keyless entry. Higher-specced Ultra models come with leatherette seat upholstery, a wireless phone charger, head-up display and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Prices start at £23,995 for the entry-level car Premium and rise to £29,995 for the Ultra, while the Haval Jolion will also come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and the car will go on sale here in the UK in February 2025.