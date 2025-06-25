The XC60 becomes the best-selling Volvo of all time
Since its original launch, the Swedish firm has shifted more than 2.7 million units worldwide.
The XC60 has been crowned the best-selling Volvo of all time, according to the Swedish manufacturer.
Since the car’s original launch in 2008, more than 2.7 million XC60s have been sold worldwide, surpassing Volvo’s previous best-selling model, the 240, which sold 2.68 million units from 1974 to 1993.
Volvo has given its best-selling XC60 a few updates for 2025 too, which includes a revised exterior design, featuring a new front radiator grille, darkened rear taillights and some new alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a new and improved 11.2-inch infotainment system, a redesigned centre console and there is more sound insulation to help boost comfort and refinement.
Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Susanne Hagglund, head of global offer at Volvo Cars, said: “Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car – you could spot one in almost every driveway. Today the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which in itself is the ultimate proof point of a successful car. And now, with the latest updates, it gets even better.”
The revised XC60 will be priced from £49,240 when it goes on sale later this year.