The XC60 becomes the best-selling Volvo of all time

The XC60 has been crowned the best-selling Volvo of all time, according to the Swedish manufacturer.

Since the car’s original launch in 2008, more than 2.7 million XC60s have been sold worldwide, surpassing Volvo’s previous best-selling model, the 240, which sold 2.68 million units from 1974 to 1993.

Volvo has given its best-selling XC60 a few updates for 2025 too, which includes a revised exterior design, featuring a new front radiator grille, darkened rear taillights and some new alloy wheels.

Volvo sold 2.68 million 240s from 1974 to 1993. (Volvo)

Inside, there is a new and improved 11.2-inch infotainment system, a redesigned centre console and there is more sound insulation to help boost comfort and refinement.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Susanne Hagglund, head of global offer at Volvo Cars, said: “Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car – you could spot one in almost every driveway. Today the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which in itself is the ultimate proof point of a successful car. And now, with the latest updates, it gets even better.”

The revised XC60 will be priced from £49,240 when it goes on sale later this year.