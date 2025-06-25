Spot the ball winner scoops £208k Lamborghini and £50k cash prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An avid player of spot the ball competitions finally had his lucky day when his persistence paid off and he won a £200,000 Lamborghini.

Matt Jones, from Wales, had just returned from the school run when a pair of presenters from the dream car giveaway firm BOTB knocked on his door and surprised him with the keys to a bright blue Lamborghini URUS SUV.

The car alone is worth £208,000, but he was then led around to the boot to see the second part of his prize - a briefcase containing £50,000.

Matt said he had been playing BOTB's spot the ball competitions for a long time, but he says he had a feeling this might be his lucky game.

Matt had to guess the location of the ball to the nearest pixel - and he nailed it

He said: "I've been playing for so long, I just thought I've got to win this, I just believed in myself and kept going.

"You get that feeling after a while, you know roughly where to go. I've been one pixel away once, and two pixels away twice, but this week most of it was just 'feel'.

Matt confessed he doesn't really watch football, but he had watched a few videos to get a feel for the spot the ball competition.

BOTB gives away dream cars every week, but the Lamborghini Urus SE is the most expensive spot the ball prize anyone has won.

Presenter Christian Williams presented him with the keys to the brand new car

Including the £50,000 cash prize, his prize pot is worth £258,000 - but Matt says he is likely to take the cash alternative of £146,000 to help his brother out.

He explained: "I'll probably take the money. My brother's got two children as well, I can give him some money to help them, give them a bit of a start in life.

"It just feels like the right thing to do, help them out a bit."

Matt's entry into the Lamborghini spot the ball competition cost £6.15, but new car prizes start at 90p.

BOTB also gives away used sports cars and supercars every week, with ticket prices as low as 4p.

Among the prize draws on offer this week are a Range Rover Sport SVR for 5p, and a £685,000 house in Chichester for 99p.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133