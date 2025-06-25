Bentley creates bespoke ‘Candy Pink’ Bentayga for customer

Bentley has created a bespoke Candy Pink Bentayga for one customer.

The car has been built with the help of the firm’s coachbuilding company, Mulliner, with the vehicle specified in extended-wheelbase Azure trim.

The exterior is finished off in Candy Pink paintwork, along with 22-inch alloy wheels and rear privacy glass. Plus, the car features the optional Blackline specification, which boasts black gloss door handles, exhaust tailpipe, roof rails, wing vents, lamp bezels and lower grilles.

Inside, there is Cherry Blossom leather upholstery, while the colour continues onto the centre console, doors, gear lever and steering wheel.

The interior features Cherry Blossom upholstery. (Bentley)

In the back, the car features the ‘Airline’ seat specification, with 22-way adjustments for the rear seats, while in the centre houses a bottle cooler and there is a premium Bang and Olufsen sound system.

The Bentayga EWB Azure is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 4.4 seconds and the top speed is 180mph.

As part of this one-off creation, the Bentayga can now be ordered in more than 111 exterior paint colours – consisting of solids, metallics, pearlescents and satin finishes.

Bentley hasn’t revealed how much this one-off Bentayga in Candy Pink costs, but it’s likely that it carries a premium over the standard car’s £156,000 price tag.