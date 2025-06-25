The Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is a classic with a modern touch

The classic Mini has been modernised by the design and engineering team at Callum and car specialist Wood and Pickett.

Callum is a design and engineering business that creates bespoke and limited edition products, and is owned by British car designer Sir Ian Callum CBE. Meanwhile, Wood and Pickett are a car specialist company that offer a wide range of accessories for classic Minis.

Powering the car is a reworked 1.3-litre petrol engine. (Callum)

The Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum features new front and rear valances and side sills. The rear end has been redesigned to improve aerodynamics and cooling, while there are new front and rear light surrounds, to give the car a more modern look. Also, there are 13-inch alloy wheels, tuned suspension and uprated brake discs – for improved stopping power.

Inside, there is a redesigned dashboard, tan Bridge and Weir leather upholstery, Callum-trimmed seats and an infotainment screen that features wireless Apple CarPlay.

The interior features modern touches such as Apple CarPlay. (Callum)

Under the bonnet, there is a newly rebuilt 1.3-litre petrol engine that produces 110bhp, alongside a new reengineered gearbox and re-tuned electronic control unit for a more responsive power delivery.

Sir Ian Callum CBE, said: “The Mini is one of the most important cars ever created not just for its innovative engineering, but for what it represents culturally and as a symbol of British ingenuity and style. It’s a car that broke the rules and became a global icon. To reimagine it through the lens of Callum, with Wood and Pickett’s craftsmanship, has been deeply rewarding.”

The Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum will make its first public debut at the Heveningham Concours show, Suffolk, taking place from June 27 to June 29. Prices start at £75,000 with all cars being bespoke and hand-built.