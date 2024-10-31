Alfa Romeo reveals hybrid version of its Junior will be coming to the UK

Alfa Romeo has revealed that its petrol-electric version of the Junior will be coming to the UK, alongside order books opening for the hot Veloce electric model.

Badged Junior ‘Ibrida’, the hybrid car will come fitted with a 48V 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine – the same you’ll find in the Vauxhall Mokka, Peugeot 2008 and Jeep Avenger.

In terms of power and performance, it produces a total of 134bhp and 345Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 8.7 seconds. The power is sent through to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Veloce is priced at £42,295. (Alfa Romeo)

Meanwhile, the hot Veloce Junior EV has gone on sale here in the UK, which features a 54kWh battery pack and a 276bhp electric motor that gives out the same torque figures as the hybrid model at 345Nm. The Italian firm claims the car has a range of up to 215 miles and it can be topped up using a 100kW DC rapid charger from 20 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.

Prices start at £42,295 for the Veloce and the car will join the £33,895 Elettrica and £35,695 Speciale in the range. Meanwhile the hybrid ‘Ibrida’ will go on sale in the UK in 2025 – with prices and specifications to be revealed at a later date.