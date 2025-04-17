The Renault Embleme Concept is all about decarbonisation

Renault’s Embleme Concept aims to take decarbonisation in vehicle manufacturing to a new level.

The French firm claims the hydrogen car is over 90 per cent recyclable, through the use of sustainable materials and fewer production parts overall.

The wheels and doors are made from aluminium, while the car’s hydrogen fuel tank is made from carbon fibre, with low-carbon energy.

Inside, the dashboard is made from linen and the door cards are made from pineapple fibres, a lighter and more sustainable alternative to animal leather.

Clea Martinet, vice president of sustainability at the Renault Group, said: “Renault Embleme rises to the challenges of decarbonisation. It concentrates the engineering and innovation solutions necessary for the cars designed and produced by the Renault Group to aim for net zero carbon.

“It embodies decarbonised and resource-respectful mobility, conceived from design to end of life, in an ecosystemic and collective manner, with our partners and suppliers across the entire value chain.”

The car is based on Renault’s AmpR Medium platform, and features a 40kWh battery pack and a 30kW hydrogen fuel-cell, which has a claimed range of 621 miles. Power and performance figures have not been revealed yet.

Additionally, the boot can hold a total of 556 litres, and there is an extra 74 litres of space in the ‘frunk’, making it a very practical family car.

The Embleme is just a concept for now, with no plans to put the car into production at this stage.