This is some of the best gear for springtime motorcycle riding
Brighter days mean more opportunities to get out on two wheels – but what equipment should you be taking along for the ride?
Spring is here and with it comes longer days and the chance of some warmer weather, which makes motorcycle adventures a little more comfortable.
But with springtime riding comes some new requirements for what you wear and the equipment you might take with you. We’ve picked out some of the very best options available today.
Auritech Biker Earplugs – £19.95
Auritech is one of the leaders in biker protection, with these rubberised plugs helping to reduce the effects of wind noise while still allowing you to hear ambient sound. They’re good for use with intercoms, too.
Belstaff Brooklands – £550
But most importantly, it’s still got all of the key safety credentials that you’d need from a motorcycle jacket. Equipped with D30 armour at the shoulders and elbows – you can add a back protector, too – it’s AA rated for abrasion. A liner under the traditional waxed cotton helps you stay dry, too.
Vanucci VAB-9 Sympatex – £214.03
With oiled nubuck leather, they should age well over time, but the chunky rubber sole means that you’ll have plenty of traction when you’re off the bike, too.
Richa Universal Jacket – £280
On a protective level, it is also equipped with lightweight D30 Ghost armour at the shoulders and elbows.
Triumph Brando Raw Jean – £225
They’re AA-rated for abrasion and get D30 Ghost protection at the knee and hip. The good news is that they’ll prove just as comfortable and easy to wear as a ‘regular’ pair of jeans.
Shark OXO helmet – £319.99
It’s available with a variety of cheek pad options for a secure fit, which can be removed and washed to ensure that everything stays as fresh as can be.
Richa Air Jet glove – £29.99
Plus, the index finger of the glove is screen compatible which allows you to operate a smartphone when stopped without having to remove the gloves.