This is some of the best gear for springtime motorcycle riding

Spring is here and with it comes longer days and the chance of some warmer weather, which makes motorcycle adventures a little more comfortable.

But with springtime riding comes some new requirements for what you wear and the equipment you might take with you. We’ve picked out some of the very best options available today.

Auritech Biker Earplugs – £19.95

The earplugs help to reduce the effect of wind and road noise





Auritech is one of the leaders in biker protection, with these rubberised plugs helping to reduce the effects of wind noise while still allowing you to hear ambient sound. They’re good for use with intercoms, too.

Belstaff Brooklands – £550

The Brooklands is equipped with D30 armour





But most importantly, it’s still got all of the key safety credentials that you’d need from a motorcycle jacket. Equipped with D30 armour at the shoulders and elbows – you can add a back protector, too – it’s AA rated for abrasion. A liner under the traditional waxed cotton helps you stay dry, too.

Vanucci VAB-9 Sympatex – £214.03

The Vanucci boots have a classic look





With oiled nubuck leather, they should age well over time, but the chunky rubber sole means that you’ll have plenty of traction when you’re off the bike, too.

Richa Universal Jacket – £280

The universal jacket has a more urban look to it





On a protective level, it is also equipped with lightweight D30 Ghost armour at the shoulders and elbows.

Triumph Brando Raw Jean – £225

The jeans have armour at the hip and knees





They’re AA-rated for abrasion and get D30 Ghost protection at the knee and hip. The good news is that they’ll prove just as comfortable and easy to wear as a ‘regular’ pair of jeans.

Shark OXO helmet – £319.99

The Shark OXO helmet can be opened or closed at the press of a button





It’s available with a variety of cheek pad options for a secure fit, which can be removed and washed to ensure that everything stays as fresh as can be.

Richa Air Jet glove – £29.99

The glove also gets knuckle protection





Plus, the index finger of the glove is screen compatible which allows you to operate a smartphone when stopped without having to remove the gloves.