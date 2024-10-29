Porsche adds new lightweight Carrera T model to latest generation of 911

Porsche has expanded its current range of 911 models with a new, stripped-back Carrera T.

Arriving ‘exclusively’ with a six-speed manual transmission, the new Carrera T will be available in coupe and – for the first time – convertible guises, giving buyers an option when looking at this lightweight new model.

Some 42kg lighter than a standard 911 Carrera, the Carrera T has thinner windows, reduced insulation and – when kitted out with full fixed back bucket seats – tips the scales at 1,478kg.

Grey elements contrast the main body colour

The Carrera T – which stands for ‘Touring’ – is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged boxer engine which delivers 389bhp and 450Nm of torque – a slight boost over the 380bhp from the previous T. Drive is sent to the rear wheels alone, while an auto-blip function ensures smooth gearchanges each and every time.

Porsche says that the Carrera T will manage the 0-60mph dash in 4.3 seconds – or 4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet – and will head on to a top speed of 183mph. The drop-top has a slightly lower top speed of 182mph.

The interior gets a distinctive wooden gear knob

All versions of the Carrera T get a Porsche Active Suspension Management system which brings a 10mm drop over the standard. It gets an exclusive tune for this model, too, while the standard-fit rear-axle steering has been ‘optimised’ for this specific car, according to Porsche.

The exterior gains a number of features to help distinguish it from the rest of the 911 range, with highlights including contrast model badges, grey-painted inlays on the rear lid grille and areas of the wing mirrors and a more aerodynamic spoiler which is taken from the 911 Carrera GTS.

Inside, there’s a gearstick topped with a walnut finisher, a leather-upholstered and heated steering wheel and black four-way electrically adjustable sport seats as standard.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is available now, with prices starting from £111,300 for the Coupe and £121,300 for the Cabriolet.