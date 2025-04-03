Skoda tops Elroq line-up with sporty vRS model

Skoda has expanded its Elroq electric SUV line-up with a new performance vRS version..

Following on from the Enyaq vRS, the new Elroq-based model arrives as Skoda’s fastest accelerating production model to date, capable of achieving 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

This performance comes courtesy of a twin-motor setup – one on the front axle of the car and one at the rear – with both linked to a 79kWh battery capable of delivering up to 340 miles of range from a single charge. Plus, a maximum charge rate of 185kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be completed in a claimed time of 26 minutes.

A range of lime-coloured elements inside provide contrast to the black seats

As with other vRS models, the new Elroq benefits from a revised chassis setup designed for more responsive handling, as well as alloy wheels created specifically for this model. All cars get high-performance LED Matrix headlights, too. Drivers are able to add an adaptive chassis setup as an optional extra if desired as well.

Across the exterior car are gloss black accents, applied to areas such as the side window trim, roof tails, bonnet and boot lettering. A vRS-specific colour, Hyper Green, is also available alongside more traditional shades.

Inside, the black microfibre upholstery is contrasted by lime green stitching and carbon-fibre-look sections. There’s a heated steering wheel, too, which is trimmed in perforated leather and gets lime green stitching again. All versions of the Elroq vRS get heated front seats as standard, too.

As with the standard Elroq, the vRS model features a five-inch digital cockpit and 13-inch infotainment system as standard, with both displays getting vRS-specific graphics. A wireless phone charger – which is also cooled by a fan for improved performance – sits within the Elroq’s ‘Phone Box’ underneath the main display.