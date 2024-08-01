New Volkswagen Transporter arrives with diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains

Volkswagen’s new seventh-generation Transporter has been unveiled with a bold new look and a series of efficient engine setups.

Replacing the outgoing T6.1 van, the latest Transporter will also be available in Kombi, panel van and dropside layouts as well as a people-carrying nine-seater Caravelle model.

Volkswagen has also introduced the new Transporter with a suite of powertrain options, kicked off by reliable turbocharged diesel units in various states of tune, while a new plug-in hybrid setup is also available. The newest addition to the Transporter range is a new electric model in three different outputs – though all share the same 64kWh battery. Volkswagen has stated that a smaller-battery version designed for ‘urban delivery transport’ will also enter the fray shortly.

The Transporter gets a wide range of equipment as standard

There will also be a four-wheel-drive setup – or 4Motion, as Volkswagen calls it – on diesel versions from 148bhp and above. The electric versions, meanwhile, come as standard with rear-wheel-drive though an all-wheel-drive variant is expected ‘at a later date’.

Overall, the new Transporter measures 146mm longer than the previous version, while the wheelbase has grown by 97mm – though an extended wheelbase version will be along shortly. It’s accompanied by a maximum payload of 1.33 tonnes and a towing capacity of 2.8 tonnes – up from the 2.5-tonne limit of the older Transporter.

A people-carrying Caravelle version is also available

Inside, there’s a 12-inch digital instrument cluster which sits alongside a 13-inch infotainment display and, unlike previous Transporter generations, this new model is started with a button rather than the traditional key. On automatic versions, the gear selector has been moved to the steering column to help free up interior space while large cup holders are integrated into the centre console.

A number of electrical sockets – including USB and 12-volt – are dotted throughout the cabin, while upgraded 230-volt plugs will be available as an optional extra, ensuring that there is power for all types of devices.

Further details regarding the Transporter’s pricing and specifications are expected to be announced shortly.