Land Rover’s Defender can now be equipped with ballistic and blast protection

Defender protection

Land Rover Defender buyers who are after upgraded protection from their four-wheel-drive now have an option thanks to a new lightweight solution.

A new agreement between Jaguar Land Rover and vehicle protection specialist Trasco has resulted in an upgraded version of the Defender being made available. The 110-specification car can now be fitted with a lightweight Anti-Kidnap – or A-Kip – conversion kit, but thanks to an ‘inconspicuous design’ it’s barely noticeable against a standard car.

Lightweight security-grade steel, glass and composite materials are incorporated throughout the Defender, bringing added protection to driver and passengers. Various levels of ballistic protection – certified by the VPAM standard for armoured cars – feature in areas such as the windscreen, door and door glass, and footwells. There’s also a new ballistic rear partition.

Nick Collins, executive director, vehicle programmes for Land Rover, said: “The Defender is the most capable Land Rover ever made and this new collaboration makes it even more dependable than before. The new A-KIP lightweight protection solution from Trasco turns our award-winning all-terrain vehicle into a highly capable and discreet refuge for its occupants, providing enhanced security and protection.”

The Defender can be kitted out with numerous high-strength materials

Buyers are also able to specify additional features, including a fire suppression system for the engine, a front grille-integrated blue light emergency pack, an intercom system and a self-sealing fuel tank, among other equipment.