Tributes and thousands raised after tragedy befalls South Shropshire family takeaway

On Wednesday, Best Kebab in Sandford Avenue was closed.

Tributes outside the popular eatery

The business, run by the Karagandere family, posted a note on their social media pages to tell customers that the shop will be closed for “a while” following a car accident in Turkey.

Best Kebab in Church Stretton

The statement read: “Hello everyone as some maybe aware and some not. I would like to make it aware that the shop will not open for a while due to a car accident over in Turkey.

“I will keep the Facebook informed as much as I can. Thank you to everyone's messages and support. From Karagandere family.”

Tributes have begin to be laid outside the kebab shop doorway, and Church Stretton Town Council issued a statement of condolence on Friday.

The town council said: “Church Stretton Town Council would like to send our thoughts and condolences to The Karagandere Family from Best Kebab.”

And businesses in the town are also rallying round to support the popular family.

Fellow business, Harold's Toy Store, has launched a JustGiving fundraising page to support the family.

It has raised more than £4,000 – more than four times it £1,000 target.

Harold's Toy Store said: “The Church Stretton retail community is raising funds for the Karagandere family at Best Kebab, Church Stretton, who have suffered a great loss in a car crash in Turkey.

“This was suggested by Jan at the Print Shop and the rest of the shop owners agreed it would be a thoughtful gesture and a way for our wider community to show the Karagandere family that we are all thinking of them and want to help them at this difficult time.

“The target was set to £1000 because an amount had to be entered but we'd like to raise as much as possible.”

The fundraiser can be found at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bestkebabstretton