Fiat’s full range is now electrified with the introduction of 500X and Tipo hybrids

Fiat 500X and Tipo Hybrids

Fiat has introduced hybrid versions of the Tipo and 500X, meaning every model in its range is now available with an electrified powertrain.

Both vehicles are what is commonly referred to as a ‘mild hybrid’, using a 48-volt motor that can assist the combustion engine and help to improve economy and emissions.

The powertrain uses the firm’s new FireFly petrol engine, which comprises a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes a combined 128bhp and 240Nm of torque. It contributes to a 0-60mph time of 9.3 seconds in the Tipo and 9.4 seconds in the 500X.

(Fiat)

Typically with these mild hybrid systems you cannot drive on electric power alone. However, Fiat says this is the first of its hybrids that can. You won’t be driving silently around town, but the motor is used during start-up and for low-speed manoeuvres, such as parking or creeping in traffic.

On the 500X, the Hybrid is available as a hard top or soft top as well as part of the (RED) Edition. It gets the model updates introduced earlier this year, too, with a new Fiat logo on the front and lettering on the back.

It’s offered in three trim levels called Club, Cross and Sport. As for the Tipo Hybrid, it’s available with Tipo, City Life and Cross trims in the hatchback body style.

(Fiat)

Both models also come with the firm’s advanced driver assistance systems, which include attention assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive high beam, blind spot assist and more.

All versions also have the option of keyless entry and go as well as a rear camera.