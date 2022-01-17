Porsche expands Cayenne line-up with new Platinum Edition

Porsche Platinum Edition

Porsche has added a new Platinum Edition to its Cayenne range, bringing additional features as well as an even more stylish exterior design.

Available on Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S models – as well as the Coupe alternatives – Platinum Edition cars are recognisable thanks to a variety of exterior trim pieces finished in a satin-finish platinum colour. Such areas include the slates of the front air intake, the Porsche lettering at the rear of the car and the standard-fit 21-inch alloy wheels.

Platinum-coloured design details are used across the car

This is then contrasted by tailpipes and side window trim pieces finished in black. There’s the option of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon colours for the exterior, too.

Inside, you’ll find Crayon-coloured seat belts contrasting brushed aluminium door entry sills with the Platinum Edition logo applied.

Platinum Edition cars also get an extra level of standard equipment. Highlights include LED headlights with Porsche’s Dynamic Light System, a panoramic roof and privacy glass. Also included is a Bose surround sound system, eight-way leather sports seats and the Porsche logo embossed on front and rear headrests.

The Cayenne can be further customised through Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur programme, which allows further options to be applied to both the interior and exterior.