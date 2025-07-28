Citroen reveals prices and specifications for C5 and e-C5 Aircross

Citroen has revealed prices and specifications for the new C5 and e-C5 Aircross.

From launch, there will be a choice of a petrol-electric hybrid variant, which will produce 143bhp and will be mated to an automatic gearbox; however, Citroen has not revealed the engine capacity or performance details at this stage.

There is an electric version available too, which comes fitted with a 73kWh battery and electric motor, which offers a claimed range of up to 322 miles, but performance figures and charging speeds will be revealed in due course.

There will be a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains. (Citroen)

Later down the line, there will be the introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant, which will manage a claimed 53 miles on electric power as well as a ‘Long Range’ electric variant with a 97kWh battery that will manage a claimed 421 miles on a single charge.

In terms of specification, the C5 and e-C5 Aircross are available in three trim levels. The entry-level You! starts from £30,495 and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 13-inch touchscreen. The mid-level Plus is priced from £33,135 and boasts front parking sensors, a 180-degree reversing camera and rear privacy glass. Finally, the flagship Max comes in at £35,775 and adds heated front seats and steering wheel, a powered tailgate and an extended head-up display.

Order books are open now, with first customer deliveries to take place in October of this year.