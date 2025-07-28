Mercedes previews upcoming Concept AMG GT Track Sport with teaser images

Mercedes has given an early look at its upcoming Concept AMG GT Track Sport with a series of teaser images.

Although details on the car are very limited at this stage, the images reveal that the car features a large fixed rear spoiler, a big front diffuser and a low-positioned bonnet with flared wheel arches and rear haunches, similar to the standard GT.

The car features a large fixed rear spoiler. (Mercedes)

There are no details on its powertrain; however, the manufacturer says that the car will come with a ‘V8 engine’.

The car will be based on the second-generation GT Coupe, which was launched in 2023, and since then, the model range has grown, with the introduction of the GT43, the GT55, GT63, GT63 Pro and the full-blooded GT63 S.

It’s likely that the car will use a tweaked version of the GT63 Pro’s powertrain, which is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine that develops 603bhp and 850Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes three seconds and the top speed is 197mph.

The is a large front diffuser and low-positioned bonnet. (Mercedes)

All versions of the GT 63 come with Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system, with the Concept AMG GT Track Sport likely to use the same setup.

Further information, including more pictures of the car’s exterior, interior and technical details will be revealed later on this year.