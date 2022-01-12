Electric cars with the longest range in 2022

Mercedes-Benz EQS

One of the biggest barriers to electric vehicle ownership is worrying about running out of charge.

Although the public charging network is improving, topping up your batteries takes longer than filling up with petrol or diesel and there are fewer charging locations than fuel station forecourts.

While many people install chargers at home, this isn’t possible for everyone, so ‘range anxiety’ is a valid concern.

So, if you’re looking for an electric car but travelling long distances between charges is important, here are 10 cars to consider.

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS – 453 miles

(Mercedes-Benz)

It’s often said that get what you pay for and when it comes to electric vehicle range that’s very true, as the Mercedes-Benz EQS is currently the car with the longest range on sale in the UK.

It’s essentially the electric version of the firm’s S-Class model, which is famous for being one of the most luxurious and tech-heavy cars money can buy. This continues with the EQS, which has all the best equipment and technology that won’t feature on other models for years. It’s pricey, though, starting at a fiver under £100,000.

2. Tesla Model S – 405 miles

(Tesla)

When it comes to electric vehicles, few companies have badge appeal as high as Tesla. And while it’s the smaller, more affordable Model 3 that’s making headlines as the second-best-selling car in the UK last year, it’s the Model S you want if range is key.

If you’re after the longest range, you’ll have to go for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model, which can go from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds. However, impressively, the ludicrously fast triple-motor Plaid model can still go 396 miles to a charge, still some way ahead of the third-placed car in this list.

The downside? Tesla is clearly prioritising deliveries of the in-demand Model 3 – at the time of writing you can place a refundable £100 deposit for the Model S, but there is no delivery estimate and no prices quoted, though they should start at around £75,000.

3. BMW iX – 380 miles

(BMW)

BMW might have been a little slow to really get its electric ‘i’ brand off the ground, but with the iX as its flagship it has really hit its stride. Its looks are challenging but one thing you can’t deny is that it has a fantastic interior and wonderful driving experience.

Like the Tesla and Mercedes you’re going to have to pay for the privilege of a long range – the iX xDrive50 version that gets up to 380 miles starts at £93,905.

4. Ford Mustang Mach-E – 379 miles

(Ford)

The first of the more affordable models in this list, the Mustang Mach-E might not be the best to drive but it’s stylish with a fantastic interior and has one of the best value cash-to-range ratios around.

To get this maximum range you’ll need to opt for the less powerful rear-wheel drive model with the Extended Range battery. Prices for this start at £47,580, which is a huge discount on the models listed above.

5. BMW i4 – 365 miles

(BMW)

Another BMW, but this time it’s a saloon rather than an SUV. Loosely based on the popular 4-Series, the i4 has familiar styling but with a big battery beneath.

Like the iX it offers an excellent driving experience with one of the most comfortable suspension systems of any electric vehicle. It’s not quite as practical as the iX, but it’s much less expensive, starting at £51,905.

6. Tesla Model 3 – 360 miles

(Tesla)

The Tesla Model 3 broke all sorts of records for electric vehicles in the UK last year, with only the hugely popular Vauxhall Corsa outselling it. It’s the most affordable Tesla yet and brings the firm’s minimalist cabin and exciting driving experience to a wider market.

There are a few variants available but it’s the dual-motor Long Range model that gets you furthest between charges, with prices starting at £49,990.

7. Tesla Model X – 348 miles

(Tesla)

The third and final Tesla is the Model X. It’s the firm’s only SUV and is great as a family car, having seven seats and a frankly massive cabin.

Like the Model S it’s not entirely clear when you’d get your Model X if you placed a deposit right now, but once your car arrives you’re looking at about 348 miles from the battery. Prices aren’t currently listed but expect them to start at over £80,000.

8. Volkswagen ID.3 – 340 miles

(VW)

Volkswagen has made what is arguably the best all-round family car in the Golf, and the ID.3 is the firm’s attempt at doing the same for the EV market. Looking at sales figures, it’s doing a decent job, too.

There are appealing entry level options with a smaller battery, but to get maximum range you need the Tour specification, which starts at £40,550 and gives you all the equipment you could need.

9. Skoda Enyaq – 336 miles

(Skoda)

Although the ID.3 is a great seller, the Skoda Enyaq might just be the more appealing version. With Skoda being part of the VW Group it shares many parts, with the Enyaq and ID.3 sharing a platform.

However, the Skoda is nicer inside in many ways with excellent build quality and a stylish exterior. Opt for the 80 model to get maximum range for an almost identical price to the Volkswagen – it’s definitely worth a look.

10. Polestar 2 – 335 miles

(Polestar)

Polestar is a newcomer to the car market, having previously been the performance arm of Volvo. Now it makes stylish electric cars based loosely on the Swedish car maker’s underpinnings.