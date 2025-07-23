Range Rover Sport now available with SV Bespoke commissioning service

Range Rover has announced that the Sport is now available with the SV Bespoke commissioning service.

The SV Bespoke commissioning service was launched by the firm in 2023 to allow customers to have a greater choice of personalisation options when it comes to ordering their vehicle.

Clients buying a brand new Range Rover Sport with the SV Bespoke service will be able to choose from 230 exterior colours – including gloss and satin finishes – and up to 1,500 unique interior combinations with 15 different colours and materials.

The exterior is finished off in Indigo Blue gloss paint. (Range Rover)

The first Range Rover Sport by SV Bespoke has been called ‘Nocturne’, as the firm says it’s been ‘inspired by the skies above the Mediterranean’. It features Indigo Blue gloss paint, forged carbon features found on the exterior and interior, while there are Lunar and Ebony leather seats with Ebony 3D knitted headrests.

Martin Limpert, global managing director at Range Rover, said: “Since we introduced SV Bespoke for Range Rover, we have seen a surge in demand for our personalisation service; our clients are increasingly looking for crafted details and true distinction. In the last year, we have created some incredible one-to-one vehicles which showcase the best of Range Rover craft, such as the Range Rover SV Candeo.”

He added: “Now is the right time to extend this offer to Range Rover Sport clients, following the introduction of our renewed Range Rover Sport SV line-up.”

The SV Bespoke service will only be available on Sport SV and Autobiography models. (Range Rover)

The SV Bespoke commissioning service will be available on Range Rover Sport SV and Autobiography models, with clients able to choose their preferred Range Rover dealership to specify their vehicle.