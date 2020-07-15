New mild-hybrid engines added to Range Rover line-up

A new series of efficient mild-hybrid engines have been introduced to the Range Rover’s powertrain line-up alongside a series of new special editions which look to breathe new life into the luxurious SUV.

The new 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines incorporate 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, helping to make them more efficient than the engines they replace. A 3.0-litre D300 diesel unit kicks off the range and is capable of returning up to 33mpg while emitting 225g/km CO2.

SV Autobiography Dynamic Black brings a range of blacked-out styling features

A more powerful D350 is also available, and this should achieve up to 30mpg while emitting 241g/km CO2. Both represent considerably lower running costs over the existing turbocharged V8 diesel, while emissions are reduced by 13 per cent.

Two special editions – Westminster and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black – join the new Range Rover Fifty model to give buyers even more variety when it comes to specification. The former, based on the existing Vogue trim, receives privacy glass and 21-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels. Inside, there’s black veneer trim with a sliding panoramic roof and ‘soft close’ doors.

The Westminster Edition features a high level of standard equipment

The SVAutobiography Black gains many purposeful-looking enhancements over the regular SVAutobiography Dynamic, bringing gloss black exterior accents and black metallic paintwork as well as 22-inch gloss black wheels. It even features gloss black calipers and matching ebony coloured interior leather.

The entire Range Rover line-up also gains the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, bolstering the level of technology available on the SUV.