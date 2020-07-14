Ford reveals new Bronco 4×4 – but it’s not for the UK

Ford has revealed the new Bronco, reviving an iconic name in the off-road world for a family of 4x4s that include both two- and four-door variants – but there are no plans to sell them in the UK.

The Ford Bronco will be the flagship of the range, offering ‘maximum 4×4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence’. To achieve this, there are two four-wheel-drive systems available in the form of base and advanced setups.

The base system uses a two-speed electronic system, while the optional advanced system gets a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that allows the driver to choose between two- and four-wheel drive. Both the front and rear have electronic locking differentials for improved traction.

It’s available with off-road driver aids such as Trail Control, which is effectively cruise control for low-speed off-road driving, a turning assist that makes it easier to make tight turns, and a one-pedal drive system.

It comes with 1.6 inches of ground clearance, a 29-degree breakover angle, 37.2-degree departure angle and wading capability of up to 33.5 inches.

Demonstrating Ford’s goal to make the Bronco name part of a wider family, it has also launched the Bronco Sport, which is a road-focused small SUV with similar off-road capabilities as the other Bronco models.

It comes with many of the same off-road technologies as the Bronco, but has features designed to make it better on the road, such as independent front and rear suspension.

Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer, said: “We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4×4 segment and take people further into the wild.

“They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”