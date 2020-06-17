DS 7 Crossback range bolstered by additional plug-in hybrid option

DS 7 Crossback buyers now have more electrification options available thanks to the addition of a second plug-in hybrid variant.

The new E-Tense 225 will sit below the existing E-Tense 4×4 in the DS 7 Crossback range. While both models use a petrol-electric powertrain, the new model is front-wheel drive and makes a combined 222bhp, compared with the 300bhp all-wheel-drive alternative.

(DS)

The E-Tense 225 gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and can be driven on electric-only power at speeds of up to 84mph. Its 13.2kWh battery provides an electric range of up to 34 miles, or up to 45 miles if speeds are kept low.

Running costs should be low too, with official figures measuring CO2 emissions at 36g/km, while fuel economy is up to 202mpg.

The battery can be charged at wall sockets or public charge points, but also regenerates energy on the move through the engine and deceleration. DS has fitted an engine mode that will ensure a minimum of 12 miles of electric range is stored in the battery to provide zero-emission driving at the end of a journey.

The DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 225 gets the French firm’s active suspension system, which scans the road surface ahead and prepares the suspension for bumps, as well as night vision, parking assistance, advanced cruise control systems and LED lighting.

Equipment-wise, it is available across all DS trim levels and gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.