Rolls Royce reveals three unique cars inspired by Chinese mural art

Rolls Royce has revealed three unique cars that have been inspired by Chinese mural art.

Chinese mural art sees paintings directly drawn onto cliffs, tomb chambers and palaces, with all three Rolls Royce models inspired by ancient cave paintings in Dunhuang, China.

The first car is a Rolls Royce Phantom Extended, which features a two-tone body colour, with the lower section finished off in Ningye Purple – inspired by the deep violet skies above the Great Wall of China – and the upper section is painted in English White.

Inside, there are 1,344 hand-placed fibre-optic stars and 192 ‘shooting stars’ in the headliner.

The second is a Black Badge Cullinan SUV, which is painted in Danqian Pink, it sits on 23-inch Black Badge forged wheels and has black painted C-pillars.

The Black Badge Cullinan is finished off in Danqian Pink. (Rolls Royce)

Inside, the seats are finished off in Blushing Pink leather and the rear seats feature Navy leather with Blushing Pink piping and stitching.

Finally, there is the Black Badge Spectre coupe, which is finished off in two-tone contrasting paintwork. The lower body is painted in Qingshan Blue – inspired by the mountain blues in the Dunhuang Mogao caves – and the upper half is finished off in Diamond Black.

The Black Badge Spectre features two-tone paintwork. (Rolls Royce)

Inside, there is turquoise and black leather upholstery, lambswool carpets and the rear seats are finished off in black with white stitching and piping.

Rolls Royce has not revealed prices for the three cars at this stage, but the cars are available through the firm’s ‘Private Office Shanghai’ bespoke design studio.