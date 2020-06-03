Order books open for new Skoda Octavia

Order books have opened for the next-generation Skoda Octavia, with prices starting at £22,390 ahead of deliveries commencing in the summer.

The range will be launched with both hatch and estate body styles, three engine options and three trim levels, with a range-topping performance model called vRS iV coming later this year.

Revealed: the first sketches of our all-new OCTAVIA vRS iV due to premiere at the #GenevaMotorShow. Our first vRS with plug-in hybrid technology. pic.twitter.com/PkPu3wCTGh — ŠKODA UK (@SKODAUK) February 5, 2020

Prices start at £22,390 for the 148bhp, 1.5-litre petrol in SE First Edition trim, with the top-spec 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel estate in SE L First Edition topping the range at launch from £29,515.

A special PCP finance offer is available at launch with a £2,000 deposit contribution and 4.1 per cent APR. This also comes with the option to add a service plan that covers the car’s first two services for £159.

An entry-level S trim will join the range at a later date with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual transmission, while a mild-hybrid version of both 1.0 and 1.5 petrols will bring some added economy. The most efficient models will be the plug-in hybrid versions, while the performance vRS variants will be offered in the traditional diesel and petrol versions as well as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.

Technology highlights for the new Octavia include the latest generation infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, LED headlights, and wireless Apple CarPlay.