Order books open for new Skoda Octavia
Order books have opened for the next-generation Skoda Octavia, with prices starting at £22,390 ahead of deliveries commencing in the summer.
The range will be launched with both hatch and estate body styles, three engine options and three trim levels, with a range-topping performance model called vRS iV coming later this year.
Prices start at £22,390 for the 148bhp, 1.5-litre petrol in SE First Edition trim, with the top-spec 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel estate in SE L First Edition topping the range at launch from £29,515.
A special PCP finance offer is available at launch with a £2,000 deposit contribution and 4.1 per cent APR. This also comes with the option to add a service plan that covers the car’s first two services for £159.
An entry-level S trim will join the range at a later date with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual transmission, while a mild-hybrid version of both 1.0 and 1.5 petrols will bring some added economy. The most efficient models will be the plug-in hybrid versions, while the performance vRS variants will be offered in the traditional diesel and petrol versions as well as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.
Technology highlights for the new Octavia include the latest generation infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, LED headlights, and wireless Apple CarPlay.
