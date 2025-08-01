Jason Hart, aged 53 and of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill in Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday (July 31) after previously admitting four offences.

Hart pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, one charge of trying to meet a girl under 16 through grooming, theft, and possession of cannabis.

Judge Recorder Anthony Warner heard that the pervert's latest offences had taken place while he was on a three-year community order having been caught making indecent images of children.

Joseph Lees, prosecuting, told the court that Hart's latest offending had come to light in a sting carried out by 'paedophile hunters'.

The 53-year old had been conversing with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl, and arranged to meet her at Harlow Railway Station.

Mr Lees explained that Hart had sent images and video of his genitals to the 'girl'.

The offences took place between May 11 and 23 this year.