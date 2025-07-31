Mini reveals Cooper Electric and Aceman Monochrome editions
The new trim level will be available in ‘E’ variants of both models and order books are open now.
Mini has revealed new versions of the Cooper Electric and Aceman with the Monochrome editions.
Both models are available in a choice of two colours and feature extras such as body-coloured roofs, 17-inch alloy wheels for the Cooper and 18-inch rims for the Aceman.
Move inside, and there are upgrades such as an Anthracite headliner, a new multitone fabric upholstery on the front and rear seats with white and yellow stitching, which is also featured on the dashboard strap. The dashboard itself is finished off in a black cloth textile material, and all models come as standard with an OLED circular touchscreen, a head-up display and heated front seats.
In terms of powertrains, the Cooper Electric and Aceman Monochrome editions are only available in the lesser-powered ‘E’ variants.
The Cooper Electric comes fitted with a 40.7kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 181bhp and can travel a claimed 189 miles on a single charge. Aceman models, meanwhile, are equipped with a 42.5kWh unit and electric motor that pumps out the same 181bhp and can travel a claimed 192 miles between trips to the plug.
Both models are compatible with 75kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 28 minutes.
Order books are open now with prices starting at £26,905 for the Cooper Electric and £28,905 for the Aceman.