Mini reveals Cooper Electric and Aceman Monochrome editions

Mini has revealed new versions of the Cooper Electric and Aceman with the Monochrome editions.

Both models are available in a choice of two colours and feature extras such as body-coloured roofs, 17-inch alloy wheels for the Cooper and 18-inch rims for the Aceman.

Move inside, and there are upgrades such as an Anthracite headliner, a new multitone fabric upholstery on the front and rear seats with white and yellow stitching, which is also featured on the dashboard strap. The dashboard itself is finished off in a black cloth textile material, and all models come as standard with an OLED circular touchscreen, a head-up display and heated front seats.

Both models are available to order now. (Mini)

In terms of powertrains, the Cooper Electric and Aceman Monochrome editions are only available in the lesser-powered ‘E’ variants.

The Cooper Electric comes fitted with a 40.7kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 181bhp and can travel a claimed 189 miles on a single charge. Aceman models, meanwhile, are equipped with a 42.5kWh unit and electric motor that pumps out the same 181bhp and can travel a claimed 192 miles between trips to the plug.

Both models are compatible with 75kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 28 minutes.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £26,905 for the Cooper Electric and £28,905 for the Aceman.