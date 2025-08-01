Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen introduce ‘Grant Guarantee’ schemes for EVs

Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen have become the latest car manufacturers to launch an EV discount scheme with their ‘Grant Guarantee’.

It follows on from the announcement of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle costing under £37,000.

The Cupra Born now starts from £34,190. (Cupra)

However, vehicles that will be eligible for the scheme will be revealed soon, with a number of factors taken into consideration. For instance, how ‘green’ the energy is in the vehicle’s country of manufacture will affect how much money is taken off a car’s price.

All three of the manufacturers’ schemes will allow private customers to save up to £1,500 off the price of a Cupra Born, Skoda Elroq, Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4.

Customers can save up to £1,500 off the price of a new Skoda Elroq and Enyaq. (Skoda)

That means that the Cupra Born now starts from £34,190, while the Skoda Elroq comes in at £30,010, the Enyaq at £45,760, the Volkswagen ID.3 at £29,360 and the ID.4 is priced from £38,090.

Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK, said: “We welcomed the Government’s announcement of its Electric Car Grant and wanted to make sure customers could start benefitting from low-cost electric motoring as quickly as possible.”

Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen’s Grant Guarantee schemes are available now, with the incentives expected to end on August 31.