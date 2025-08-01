Man taken to hospital after 'serious assault' by several people in Market Drayton - police seek witnesses

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday (July 27).

Officers said that around 3.20am, a 24-year-old man was "seriously assaulted" by several unknown people near The Buttercross off Cheshire Street in the town centre.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Buttercross off Cheshire Street

Officers are keen to speak to two men and a woman who were seen in the area at the time and could have information to help with enquiries.

It is thought that those involved were all in the Clive and Coffyne pub prior to the incident taking place.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact PC Matt Cusden by emailing matthew.cusden@westmercia.police.uk.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555111.