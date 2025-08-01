Former Wolves star on verge of Wrexham switch after medical progress

Leicester defender Coady, 32, is reported to be penning a two-year deal at the Championship new-boys having completed his medical.

It will bring to an end two years with the Foxes, including last season's Premier League relegation campaign.

Having played a part in Leicester's promotion the season before, Coady featured in 22 top flight games last term and played 43 times in all for the east Midlands club.

The former Wolves stalwart, a hugely popular captain at Molineux, is a notable addition for Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons as they prepare for life back in the Championship after a remarkable trio of promotions.

Hollywood-backed Wrexham - owned by A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - were playing National League football just three seasons ago.

Coady follows former Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and ex-Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass through the door at The Racecourse this summer as another ambitious recruit.

Wrexham's club captain is former Albion winger James McClean and they also boast ex-Baggies frontman Jay Rodriguez, as well as several other Football League stars.

Former Liverpool youngster Coady left Wolves on a permanent basis two years ago after eight years at Wolves. He made 317 appearances for the club and was a mainstay in the side who impressed in the Premier League having won promotion and enjoyed a run to the Europa League quarter-final.

Coady won 10 England caps, scoring once while a Wolves player. He spent the final season of his time at Wolves on loan at Everton.