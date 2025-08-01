Honda Civic receives exterior and interior updates

Honda’s Civic has been updated with fresh exterior and interior details.

On the outside, there is a redesigned front upper and lower grille, a body-coloured lower bumper spoiler, fresh alloy wheel designs and a sculpted front bumper.

There is a new body-coloured lower bumper spoiler. (Honda)

Inside, the headlining and front A-pillar garnishes are finished in black. There is matte chrome around the air vents, while higher-specced models feature a new steering wheel, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger in the centre console.

Under the bonnet, the hybrid powertrain remains the same as before, which is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor that develops 181bhp and can do 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds. Meanwhile, Honda claims that the car can achieve a combined fuel figure of 60.1mpg.

Higher-specced cars get a new steering wheel. (Honda)

There is a choice of three trim levels, with the entry-level Elegance featuring keyless entry and push button start, a rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors. The mid-level Sport adds a heated leather steering wheel, sports pedals, black mirror caps and alloy wheels. The top-of-the-line Elegance boasts a panoramic glass sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £33,795 and rising to £38,695 for the flagship Advance model.