Advertising
Ford expands Puma line-up with new ST-Line X Vignale specification
Crossover also benefits from a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Ford has bolstered the appeal of its Puma crossover with the introduction of a new high-end specification and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The ST-Line X Vignale trim level, which arrives from £25,240, extends the amount of standard equipment fitted to the Puma. Aluminium exterior trim pieces have been added to the exterior of the car alongside 18-inch alloys, while LED headlights help to improve night time visibility.
Inside, the Puma receives a full leather upholstery, a wrapped instrument cluster and heated front seats. The steering wheel is heated, too.
Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales & service, Ford of Europe, said: “Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”
A new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been added to the Puma too. Available alongside a 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, the setup helps to return emissions figures of 138g/km CO2 as well as 45.6mpg. Ford claims that the gearbox helps to return ‘seamless gear changes’, which help in terms of efficiency and refinement.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.